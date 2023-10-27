Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 58.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

