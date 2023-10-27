Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.7 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.75. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.