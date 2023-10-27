Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,900 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

