Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,600 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

