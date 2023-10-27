Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,700 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $939,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in GoDaddy by 106.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 494.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,858 shares of company stock worth $3,615,095. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile



GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.



