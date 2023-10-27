Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 21,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $106.35 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

