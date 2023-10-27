Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,170,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,316,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.56.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $608,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $608,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,024. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $315.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.86.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

