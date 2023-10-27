Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,270 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $829.72 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $427.09 and a 12 month high of $940.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $818.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.