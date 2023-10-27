Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $429.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.75 and its 200 day moving average is $418.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

