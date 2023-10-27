HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.09.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $207.24 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

