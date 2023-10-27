Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

