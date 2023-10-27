Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

PI stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,539.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,539.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and sold 14,468 shares worth $875,567. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

