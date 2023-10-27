Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Impinj alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Trading Up 23.9 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $39,322.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $39,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,537 shares in the company, valued at $18,999,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 14,468 shares valued at $875,567. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.