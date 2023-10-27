Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.5 %

IART opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

