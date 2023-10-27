International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $117.40

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.40 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 785776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.40 ($1.47).

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,327.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.30.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.87. This represents a yield of 3.15%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,000.00%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

