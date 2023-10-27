Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $78.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.78.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
ITCI opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
