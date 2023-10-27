Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $17.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 28.81 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

