iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $806.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $40.04.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.