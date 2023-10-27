iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,360 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

