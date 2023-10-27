Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

