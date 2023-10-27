Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.09. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $387.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

