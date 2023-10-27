Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

