Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

