KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $842.69 million, a P/E ratio of -161.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

