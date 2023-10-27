Keybank National Association OH Acquires 107 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.14. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $100.85 and a one year high of $212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile



ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

