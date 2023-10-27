Keybank National Association OH Acquires 235 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Integer were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

