Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 46,874 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

