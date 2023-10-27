Keybank National Association OH Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visteon were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

