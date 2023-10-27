Keybank National Association OH Has $523,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lennar were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $133.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

