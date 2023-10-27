Keybank National Association OH Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CONMED were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CONMED by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

