Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.72 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

