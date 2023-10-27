Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,638 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,379,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of KTB stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
