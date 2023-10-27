Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.23 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

