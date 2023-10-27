Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,027 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

