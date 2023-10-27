Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.31 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 285.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

