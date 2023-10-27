LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.49.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

