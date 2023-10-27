LPL Financial LLC Has $19.56 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $238.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

