LPL Financial LLC Has $20.17 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,472,000 after buying an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Airbnb by 4.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,067,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,703.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,465 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,996. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

