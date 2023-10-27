LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,025 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,576,000 after acquiring an additional 232,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.8 %

IQVIA stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.00 and a 52 week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.