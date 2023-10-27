MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to “Neutral”

Roth Mkm cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

MXL stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.91 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,096,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after acquiring an additional 858,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

