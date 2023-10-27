Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

