Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Down 9.8 %

WU stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

