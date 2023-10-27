Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTBD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

