Meta Platforms’ (META) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.7 %

META stock opened at $288.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.13. The company has a market cap of $741.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.