Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Methanex stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

