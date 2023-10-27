Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $310.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.81. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.98 and a 1-year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.13.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

