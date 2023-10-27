Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $360.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $372.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.14.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 122,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

