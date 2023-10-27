Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stephens

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

