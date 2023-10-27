NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Cut to $17.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $366.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.84. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,343 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $25,280.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $679,608.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391,271 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NETGEAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

