Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $220.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.29.

NYSE NSC opened at $185.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

